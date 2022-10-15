ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “ArtScene” took place throughout this weekend, and the City of Rockford joined forces for an art meets health event on Saturday.

“SouthsideScene” is part of the ArtScene festivities. It was held outside of Comprehensive Community Solutions, 917 S Main St.

ArtScene partnered with Rockford Ready, an initiative that focuses on health literacy in communities of color.

“Health literacy is really important because it plays a critical role in terms of the health outcomes that people have. So, it’s about understanding your diagnosis, it’s about being able to ask the appropriate questions of your doctor,” said Anqunette Parham, director of health and human services for the City of Rockford. “It also helps to build good communication with your providers and to just really have a thorough understanding of your body, your health, to be able to take control and have better health outcomes.”

Youth Poet Laureat Giulyana Gamero also shared poems that she wrote about healthy behaviors and health literacy.