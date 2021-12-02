Rockford artist to compete on Harry Potter quiz show

This image released by Turner Entertainment shows Helen Mirren hosting the quiz show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.” The weekly, four-part series debuts 8 p.m. EST Sundays on TBS and Cartoon Network. (Adam Rose/Turner Entertainment via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford artist Ryan Bernsten will be a contestant on the upcoming Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quiz show, hosted by Helen Mirren.

The show is coming to TBS, Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Bernsten, a Rockford native and graduate of the University of Oxford’s Dramatic Writing Master’s program, has performed at New American Theatre, Starlight Theatre, the Mendelssohn Club and Boylan High School.

He has also written and performed in productions in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, including “Dream Ticket,” “Bad Press,” “We Are Blood,” and The New Order.”

Hosted by Academy Award®-winning actress Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film and continues the Wizarding World spirit showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion.

The show airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on TBS, and on-demand on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.