Rockford artist wins top award in Midwestern art show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford artist Judith Meyer won the Best of Show prize in the Rockford Art Museum’s “Midwestern Biennial” exhibition.

Her win was for her piece, “Sandro Senses His Greatness.”

Two artists, from St. Paul, Minnesota and Chicago, took Juror’s Prizes.

The winners were selected from the 76 featured artworks, which were selected from 700 submissions from across the Midwestern states.

The exhibit will be on display at the Rockford Art Museum, at 711 N Main Street, until the end of January.

Admission to the gallery is free for the rest of the year.

