Rockford artists showcase their work at local event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An annual art event gave local artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

The ArtScene event is held twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, and is run by the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The two-day event gave studios and galleries an opportunity to showcase local art and represents dozens of artists in the area.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, organizers said that now more than ever, it is important to continue supporting local artists.

“It is really great to see, just people coming out, interacting with each other and seeing what the artists and creative have been up to for the past year, year and half, close to two years now,” said Nicole Landerth, the office manager of 317 Art Collective.

The artist’s were able to sell their work at the event as well.