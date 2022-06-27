ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local artists are set to come together to offer support for those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Rockford Area Arts Council will host “Art for Peace: An Evening to Support Ukraine” on Wednesday at the University Club of Rockford, at 945 N Main Street.

Pieces produced by local artists will be available for sale, with all proceeds going to the Brovary Relief Fund. Brovary is Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine.

The Ukranian National Museum will also premiere a new exhibit comparing Nazi atrocities leading up to World War II to the current Russian attack.

Volunteer Judy Emerson said, “These are people just like us, on the other side of the planet and, so, when we asked artists to help and we asked people to volunteer for the committee, they stepped up, because they realize it’s a crisis and we want to educate, but also offer hope and inspiration to our community that what they’re doing really is making a difference.”