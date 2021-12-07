Rockford Arts Council conducting study to see positive effect of the arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Taking a stroll through the Rockford Art Museum, or attending a Rockford Symphony Orchestra concert, might have a deeper impact than residents think.

The Rockford Area Arts Council recently teamed up with the city and Winnebago County to develop an “Arts and Culture Impact Study.”

The hope is to quantify the positive effect the arts industry has locally, and the need for those programs in the community.

“Knowing this type of data, and the depth of the impact of the arts in our community, we can then go to our legislators for support and say, ‘this is the economic impact we’re having in our region,'” said Mary McNamara Bernsten, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Arts Council. “We can go to our local representatives and say, ‘we could use your help on this project, or this initiative.'”

The Arts Council has a lot to celebrate, as it received a $150,000 “National Endowment for the Arts” grant.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Rockford Area Arts Awards.