The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits.

So many unique works were put on display from Portraits, 3D work, to abstract art and so much more. The Program Director for RAAC, Kayla Acton, shined a light on why it is so important to support the artists in the Stateline.

“We have a lot of incredible talent in the Rockford community and sometimes you don’t know. There’s these silos in our community and people don’t realize what there is in the city, what the city has to offer. Art scene is a unique opportunity where a ton of artists all across the city get to host their artwork for community members to see,” Acton said.

Acton went onto say that bringing the community together to celebrate the art work of the area is what its all about. With such a diverse city there was a lot of the cultures highlighted throughout many of the exhibits.

Location two, according to the ArtScene map is where the Art Collective can be found. The exhibit held many works from 14 local Latino artists. The exhibit was called, “Mis Raices, Mis Alas (My Roots, My Wings). Nicole Landreth curated the art there.

“I curated the show to specifically highlight the Latino talent in the community as we are closing out Hispanic Heritage month,” Landreth said.

Landreth, an artist herself said the impact of having people come out and support fellow members of the community means so much.

“Having people come out, view your work, ask you questions about your work, buy your work. All of those things. They help to support our work as artists in like monetarily if you buy our work, but also like in our sense of self confidence and legitimacy as an artist,” Landreth said.

The exhibit that Landreth curated is supposed to run until mid November and take place during Dio De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. However all the other exhibits were displayed during the Friday and Saturday of ArtScene.

Many visitors came out to check on all the different work. Some who had passions for the work, artists themselves, or just local visitors.

I’ve been to a couple of places around here. One of my favorite parts is looking at all the artwork and paintings and looking at all the techniques that the artists do,” said Natalie Lim, a visitor.

RAAC directed everyone to their website for more information and how to most easily coordinate a route to see all the art.