Rockford ask for public help to locate sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for tips to locate 44-year-old Herbert Williams, a known sex offender now wanted on new charges.

According to police, officers were contacted with a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile under 18-years-old on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.

Williams, a registered sex offender, was identified as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

