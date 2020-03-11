Rockford ask for public help to locate sex offender

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for tips to locate 44-year-old Herbert Williams, a known sex offender now wanted on new charges.

According to police, officers were contacted with a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile under 18-years-old on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.

Williams, a registered sex offender, was identified as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories