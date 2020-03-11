ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for tips to locate 44-year-old Herbert Williams, a known sex offender now wanted on new charges.
According to police, officers were contacted with a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile under 18-years-old on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Williams, a registered sex offender, was identified as the suspect.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest on 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic
- Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Dem campaign
- Mercyhealth Rockford say residents who have coronavirus symptoms should consult doctor from home
- Rockford ask for public help to locate sex offender
- Winnebago changes polling place location to prevent spread of coronavirus
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!