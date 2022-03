ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is looking to the public for help in shaping the future of the city.

Residents can help by taking a survey. Anyone who lives in, near or regularly visits Rockford can take part. They will be asked about topics ranging from transportation infrastructure to zoning and land use. The results will help guide city leaders over the next 10 years.

Residents can take the survey here.