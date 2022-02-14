ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents will soon have the chance to voice their opinion on how federal dollars coming to the city should be spent.

The city is on the receiving end of just over $45 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Rockford’s city council has already earmarked about $11 million.

Mayor Tom McNamara and other leaders will hold a Facebook Live on Tuesday to hear from the public. The city has until the end of 2024 to decide what to do with the money.

“Our first priority was, and will remain, to make sure we are financially sustainable as an organization, so that we can continue to provide some pretty basic needed services to the citizens, like police, like fire, and public works, and that’s certainly what we’ll do,” McNamara said. “And, we’ll work to replace revenue lost in our other funds and we’ll continue to do that over this four year period.”

The Facebook Live will start at 5:30 p.m. on the City of Rockford’s Facebook page.