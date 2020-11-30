Rockford ATM robbery victim beats suspect with baseball bat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an attempted robbery at an ATM resulted in one of the victims hitting the perpetrator with a baseball bat.

According to police, the crime happened at the US Bank at 1107 E. State Street around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th.

Police say that one of the victims got out of the car to use an ATM. When she returned to her vehicle, a black male, in his 40’s, tall and thin, with burns on his face, approached her, said he had a gun, and demanded money.

The witness told police that the suspect attempted to pull the woman from the car when the second occupant of the car got out and hit him with a baseball bat. Police say the suspect then struck the second victim in the face and ran away without taking any of their belongings.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES: