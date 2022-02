ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline attraction is combining art and nature in a new exhibit.

Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N 2nd St., will unveil “Delicate Forces” this summer. Engineers, scientists and educators from Australia created the piece. The exhibit is described as “a kaleidoscope of colors that delight during daylight hours, and illuminate in the evening.”

Visitors will be able to check out the artwork from June 25 through November 6.