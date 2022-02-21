ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of local high school students will get an up-close look at career options in the trades this week.

The “2022 Building Trades Career Expo” ramps up on Tuesday. Seven-hundred students from area high schools will learn about more than a dozen trades with hands-on activities. Members of local unions will be there to answer questions and give students a quick look at what life on the job might be like.

Organizers are excited to highlight the benefits of a career in the trades.

“We have a very strong industry for our union trades and our union contractors, which means a lot of opportunities to get into these fields, make a good living, build a true middle class life where you can buy a house and all that kind of stuff,” said Paul Nolley, executive director of Project First Rate. “So, trying to encourage people of color, more women, more people from low income backgrounds, to understand options for their careers, for their future, and how they get access into this industry. So, really we’re trying to touch upon all three of those points to expose people and say, ‘Hey, you have a place in this industry, here are the benefits of getting started and here’s how you do so.'”

The Career Expo runs from Tuesday to Thursday at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center, 4525 Boeing Dr. Morning sessions begin at 10 a.m. and another option starts at 1:15 p.m. More information can be found on Project First Rate’s website.