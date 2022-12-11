ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa Claus was in town, and Rockford children got to meet him on Saturday.

The “Superhero Center for Autism” held a free, sensory-friendly meet and greet event. There were time slots to sign up for in advance.

Kids got to tell Santa what they want for Christmas without facing long lines, loud noises or crowds.

“Children with autism typically get overstimulated when they’re around large crowds, loud noises,” said Kira Carte, event director at Superhero Center for Autism. “What we offer here at the Superhero Center is a place where they can come to a sensory-friendly, non-judgmental zone where parents can feel a lot more at rest that their kids are having fun and not feeling forced to do things that they’re not comfortable doing.”

Each child also got a small gift to take home.