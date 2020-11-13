Rockford aviation manufacturer earns certification from U.S. Department of Defense

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center presented a plaque to Midwest Aero on Thursday in honor of the company’s cyber security certification.

The company has completed a process set by the U.S. Department of Defense.

President Brent Johnson said it was an important achievement for his company. “We have to be on this government register showing our compliance to be able to continue to do business with either the government directly, or some of our customers.”

Midwest Aero does business with Collins Aerospace in Rockford.

