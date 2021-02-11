Rockford Bakery owner, who spent 15 days on a ventilator, offers free treat to healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of a Rockford bakery is offering free ice cream to some first responders for Valentine’s Day.

Thursday through Saturday, Swedish American Hospital employees are invited to visit Quixotic Bakery, inside Rockford City Market, at 116 N Madison St, for a free scoop of ice cream.

Owner Judy Johnson said she had a personal reason for giving back to first responders after she spent 15 days on a ventilator after becoming diagnosed with COVID-19.

“When I first went into the ICU, I was scared and the nurse looked at me and she said she’d been through COVID, and she got through it and she was going to get me through it, too,” Johnson recalled. “And so, that just gave me a lot of confidence that I would get through it.”

Employees must have their SwedishAmerican ID badges on them in order to receive the free treat.