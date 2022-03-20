ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church connected to Ukraine is sending supplies to various churches overseas.

The Rockford Slavic Baptist Church held a bake sale Sunday afternoon. They said that their efforts are especially fitting as many members are from Ukraine.

One volunteer who helped his parents escape from Ukraine last week said that events like this are especially important.

“So, we have a community here, and we are trying to help as much as we can to our people back in Ukraine right now, and so I’m very happy that the resources of the Slavic community in Rockford are being mobilized to help the refugees,” said Andrey Ivanov.

All the proceeds from the bake sale will go towards medical supplies, food and clothing for refugees in Ukraine.