Rockford bank hostage suspect Nicholas August pleads Not Guilty to charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man accused of taking a hostage during a 7 hour standoff at a Rockford credit union pleaded not guilty to all charges in Winnebago County Court on Wednesday.
38-year-old Nicholas August is accused of holding a woman hostage during a nearly 7 hour standoff at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street on Friday, January 3rd.
Investigators say August entered Heritage Credit Union around 2:30 p.m. and ordered everyone to get out. He’s accused of taking a female employee hostage.
Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the hostage. Shortly before 9 p.m., hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said a Grand Jury has indicted August on 9 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault with a Weapon, 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse with a Weapon, 1 count of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, 4 counts of Aggravated Battery, 1 count of Armed Robbery, 1 count of Aggravated Robbery with a Weapon, and 3 charges of Burglary.
August has a lengthy criminal past: he pleaded guilty to felony charges that were issued in 2002, 2011, 2014, and 2019. Those convictions include reckless discharge of a firearm, resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, and multiple counts of domestic battery.
Multiple women have filed emergency orders of protection dating back to 2004. According to Winnebago County court records, August is currently facing a protection order that was filed on December 17, 2019. An emergency order was granted.
