Rockford bank makes donations to keep aid organizations up and running during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northwest Bank is making funding donations to local social programs whose fundraising events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many non-profit groups are struggling to find funding.

Northwest Bank gave $6,000 to Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling as part of a COVID-19 relief program.

“It’s been a struggle with COVID-19 and fundraising and things like that, so these dollars will go towards helping [sexual assault] survivors,” said Marueen Mostacci, Executive Director for Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling.

Remedies Renewing Lives, a Rockford domestic violence shelter, received $5,000.

“The bottom line is, who is this going to benefit? We have over 2,000 women and children that receive domestic violence services from us on an annual basis, and over 2,000 people who get treatment for substance abuse,” said Remedies CEO Gary Halbach.

“Right now, with everything going on, it’s probably more of a need now more than ever, because of the pandemic, as far as an increase of domestic violence going on in our society,” he continued.

Northwest Bank officials say the donations are the least the bank can do to help people in need.

Craig Carlson, Northwest Bank’s Relationship Manager, said, “We’re a bank. We’re a business. But we’re people, too, and to do this makes me proud to be part of the Northwest team.”

Northwest Bank will continue to make donations tomorrow to the Rockford Pantry Coalition and the Backyard Grill and Bar.

