ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 29, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere in 2021.

According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. State Street, on May 3rd, 2021.

Evidence used at trial showed that Phillips entered each bank, handed the teller a deposit slip, and then announced a robbery and demanded money. In Belvidere, Phillips threatened the teller, saying “Don’t make me come over the counter,” after the teller did not give him as much money as he demanded.

Phillips’ residence was searched three days after the Rockford robbery and law enforcement found $5,090 hidden in a sock, which were identified as belonging to the bank.

Authorities said Phillips committed the robberies while he was on supervised release from a prior conviction for robbing two Rockford banks in 2017.

He was convicted in a jury trial in November 2022.