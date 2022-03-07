ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lionel Russell, 35, was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for bank robbery.

According to the US Department of Justice, Lionell attempted to rob the BMO Harris Bank, at 228 S. Main Street, and then robbed the Illinois Bank and Trust, at 308 W. State Street, on January 27th, 2020.

According to a plea agreement, Russell admitted to passing a teller at the BMO Harris Bank a note demanding $20,000, but while the teller was complying, he took the note back and left the bank.

But later that day, he went to the Illinois Bank and Trust, gave the note to the teller and told them “I have a gun, I need everything out of the register.” He was able to steal $14,625 in cash.

Russell was arrested on February 3rd, 2020, in Warren County, Indiana after fleeing at a high rate of speed, and police found the stolen money in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of Attempted Bank Robbery and Bank Robbery on December 6th, 2021.

His sentence will be served consecutively to a 7 year sentence in Warren County, Indiana.