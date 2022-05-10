ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford pastor is planning an event to benefit the community.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave., will be holding a community job fair on Saturday. Employers are looking to fill temporary, part-time and full-time positions. Rockford Police and Fire will be represented at the fair.

Some companies will be hiring on-site and suggest that job seekers bring a resume to the event.

“What we’re doing is we’re looking out into the community, trying to help the community, we’re trying to empower the community, we’re trying to empower people to try and have a wonderful life and they can do that though gainful employment,” said Jonathon Williams, senior pastor at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

The job fair is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pilgrim. Free childcare will be provided at the event.