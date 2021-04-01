Rockford bar giving away a free Chevy Camaro to one lucky customer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To welcome back patrons who stayed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulligan’s Pub & Grill in Rockford is offering a free Chevrolet Camaro Convertible to one lucky customer.

The bar, located at 2212 N Main St, announced the contest on a Facebook post, saying, “To welcome everyone back we have the ultimate customer appreciation gift…this Chevy Camaro Convertible!! Yep – we are giving this away – FREE – no strings attached to one lucky person. Must be 21 or older.”

Mulligan’s insisted the promotion is not an April Fool’s Day joke.