Rockford bar giving away a free Chevy Camaro to one lucky customer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Mulligan’s Pub & Grill, Facebook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To welcome back patrons who stayed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulligan’s Pub & Grill in Rockford is offering a free Chevrolet Camaro Convertible to one lucky customer.

The bar, located at 2212 N Main St, announced the contest on a Facebook post, saying, “To welcome everyone back we have the ultimate customer appreciation gift…this Chevy Camaro Convertible!! Yep – we are giving this away – FREE – no strings attached to one lucky person. Must be 21 or older.”

Mulligan’s insisted the promotion is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories