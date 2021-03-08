Rockford basketball coach pleads guilty to $10k theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, a Rockford basketball coach pled guilty to theft of over $10,000.

35-year-old Joel Box, of Rockford, has been accused of stealing thousands from families enrolling their children in his basketball camp.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released an announcement in 2019 advising customers to use caution when doing business with Joel Box Evolution Basketball, a youth basketball training and traveling team which was based in Quincy.

The BBB gave the business an ‘F’ rating. Box filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2019.

Several families allegedly gave Box hundreds of dollars to participate in the camp, but never received training.

Box is due back in court on April 30th for his sentencing.