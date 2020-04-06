Rockford ‘be a buddy’ campaign helps local residents in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several resources available to people in need during the pandemic. Rockford residents can call the city’s Community Action Agency.

Eligible residents can get their prescriptions or food delivered to their home. There is also information on how to get laundry done. Assistance to pay heating, electric, rent or mortgage is also avaliable.

For more information those services, call 779-348-7575.

