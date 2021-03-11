Rockford beauty school offers free haircuts to veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is showing its appreciation for frontline workers and veterans.

The cosmetology school’s “Tricoci Loves Community” program gives free haircuts to veterans and active military.

Frontline workers and teachers can get a 10% discount on products or services.

Tricoci’s regional director of operations, Kristi Walz, says the program gives students a hands-on experience.

“We want to create an environment to our students to learn how to give back to others,” Walz said. “Obviously, with COVID, this is a perfect opportunity for us because we are in the beauty industry and we have the opportunity to have people come in and get services, and feel good about themselves when they leave here.”

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture’s Rockford location is at 5485 E State St. Appointments are required.