ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city crews have begun repairs on a recently damaged memorial.

Masons were hard at working on Wednesday fixing the brick at the Veterans Memorial Circle Roundabout, located at N. Main and Auburn.

A driver left the road on Sunday and crashed into the wall, heavily damaging it.

Volunteers recently planted nearly 4,000 petunias to beautify the memorial. Many of those were torn up.

There is no word yet on how much it will cost to repair.