SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three teens were arrested for an early morning armed robbery at a Sycamore Walgreens.

According to police, 18-year-old Mikevion Ingram, of Rockford, a 15-year-old from Beloit, and a 16-year-old from Rockford were arrested and a fourth suspect managed to escape custody.

Police said the four robbed the business at 6:30 a.m. Friday, and money and prescription drugs were stolen.