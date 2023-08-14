ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses are still trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents now have the chance to help boost tourism in the region.

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce, are asking people to fill out a resident survey.

They want the communities’ perceptions on the areas’ strengths to help guide development over the next decade. Anyone in Winnebago or Boone Counties can participate.

Everyone who fills out a survey gets a free cheese fry from Beef-A-Roo.