ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Stateline high schools are among the top athletic programs in the state, according to data from a new report.

Both Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford and Belvidere North High School were featured on the “2023 Best High Schools for Athletes in Illinois.”

Boylan ranked 23rd while Belvidere North placed 19th out of 296 in the state, according to data from Niche.com, a school rankings and review website.

The Best High Schools for Athletes uses data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Factors considered include parent/student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, championships won, and number of sports offered.

Boylan received an “A+” sports grade and an “A-” overall grade, while Belvidere North received an “A+” and “B+,” respectively.

The schools both ranked “Very High” in girls and boys athletic participation, and received positive reviews from students and parents.