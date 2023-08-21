ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places in the stateline that residents can go to if they need to cool off.

Find a list below of all cooling center locations in Winnebago and Boone Counties:

Winnebago County:

The Carpenter’s Place: 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL Mon-Fri 8:15am – 3:00pm

Rockford Rescue Mission: 715 W. State Rockford, IL 8:00am – 5:00pm/7days a week, or open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter

City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department: 612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL Mon-Fri 8:00 am-4:30 pm

Brooke Road United Methodist Church: 1404 Brooke Road Mon-Thurs 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium): 100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL Mon-Fri 8:00 am-4:30 pm



Boone County:

Belvidere Public Safety Building: 615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL 7 days a week, 8:00 am-5:00 p



The cooling center at the Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway, east of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90, is open 24/7.