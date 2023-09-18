ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police hope that re-releasing a car’s description will help find the driver who put a bicyclist in the hospital.

Officers were called to E. State Street Friday morning, near OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, for a traffic crash between a car and a bicyclist.

Police said that an older tan Toyota Camry hit the cyclist and fled the scene.

The 61-year-old bike rider was transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition at the time of this writing.