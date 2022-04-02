ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Veterans Drop-In Center benefited as local pool players fine tuned their skills.

Rockford Billiard Café, 136 N. Main St., hosted. The day served as a practice session as state billiard tournaments approach in the coming weeks.

Ten dollars from every entry fee went to the drop-in center.

“We’re glad the community supports the Veteran’s Drop-In Center,” said Jim Diverde, board president of the Veteran’s Drop-In Center. “We’ve got a few different fundraisers throughout the year and, so, we just hope to continue to get community support and appreciate what everybody does in Rockford to help us out.”

The Veteran’s Drop-In Center helps local veterans who may find themselves in need, financial assistance or even just fellowship.