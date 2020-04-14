Rockford blood bank collecting plasma from people who’ve had COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center says it’s ready to being collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from coronavirus.

The plasma can then be administered to people who are currently diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to RRVBC, donors must have proof of a positive nasal swab test and must be 28 days out from their last symptoms.

“While there is no proven treatment for COVID-19, it is possible that convalescent plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and might provide passive immunity for some COVID-19 patients,” said the RRVBC.

RRVBC is actively seeking recovered COVID-19 patients who had a positive nasal swab test and would be willing to be a donor. Those interested should call 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

