Rockford blood bank in need of donations during flu season

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The harsh flu season has left the Rock River Valley Blood Center short on supply.

The blood bank says the flu has led to less donors. Over the past month, they’ve seen a 20-percent reduction in people willing to make the life-saving donation.

Almost half of pre-scheduled donors have canceled visits due to illness.

RRVBC says it needs about 700 donations a week to keep their shelves stocked.

