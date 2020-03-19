Rockford blood bank starts social media challenge to encourage blood donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank is launching a new social media challenge to encourage residents to give blood.

To participate in the #GiveBloodChallenge, a person must take a picture of themselves giving blood and then tag 10 friends to do the same.

A critically low blood supply prompted the idea, officials said.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in countless cancelled blood drives across the country.

“This week we’ve lost about 300 donations, because we lost four high schools,” explained Director of Operations Heidi Ognibene. “Next week was spring break, so we don’t lose anything. Week after that, we’re gonna lose four more high schools. So, we have to have 700 a week to meet our goals in our community and we lost 300 of those this week. So, we’re trying to make those up.”

Blood only has a 42 day shelf-life and cannot be stockpiled.

