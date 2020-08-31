Rockford blood center begins COVID-19 antibody testing for all donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford blood center is hoping that new testing will help treat patients with COVID-19.

All blood donated at Rock River Valley Blood Center will now be tested for coronavirus antibodies. Donors with a positive test will be contacted and urged to donate plasma.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help others recover. One donation can help up to four patients.

“We have about 60 people that are giving plasma on a regular basis. We are looking for way more than that to do it. So, that’s what this test should hopefully help us identify people that maybe didn’t even know they were exposed, or they have been recovered and didn’t know it, or whatever, we’re able to take that from them and collect their antibodies,” explained Heidi Ognibene, the Director of Operations for the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

All donations stay local.

