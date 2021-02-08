Rockford blood center falls ‘critically’ short of donation goal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center says it has come up short of its last blood drive by 225 units.

Seven hundred donors are needed every week to keep up with local demand.

Blood donations, once made, are good for about six weeks.

RRVBC administrator Heidi Ognibene say keeping blood on the shelves is critical to saving lives.

“If something were to happen right now, the blood that we’re collecting today wouldn’t be available for three more days, because of testing and processing. So really, we need to have an ample supply on the shelf if something were to happen,” she said.

Ognibene also said every donation is being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.