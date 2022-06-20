ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local blood bank celebrated the opening of a new donor center.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center held a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. It is located on N. Longwood Street, across the parking lot from its former 6th Street location.

The blood center bought the building from the City of Rockford in 2011. It had been used for storage. A nearly 1,400 square foot addition was added. Staff said that larger space will allow for a easier registration process and better experience for donors.

RRVBC has served the area for nearly 70 years. It provides blood to 13 hospitals. The center requires 800 donors every week to meet that need.