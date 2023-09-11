ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center is putting out a plea.

It has an urgent need for blood donations following a weekend of multiple traumas being sent to area hospitals.

The center is asking for any donation, but specifically O- since it can be used for any blood type.

This is not just a local issue, as the American Red Cross has declared a national emergency for blood supply. Donations have fallen by nearly 25% since early August.

Climate driven disasters across the country have further strained the supply.