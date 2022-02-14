ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center hopes that an expansion will inspire more people to roll up their sleeves.

The old Amcore Training Center on Longwood Drive is being transformed into a blood donation center. It is next to the current blood center, which will become the RRVBC’s administrative building.

The blood center’s management said that the upgraded facility comes at the perfect time, as the organization celebrates 70 years of helping patients.

“Our building next door is old, it hasn’t been updated in a while, and this is going to give donors a wonderful donation experience,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the RRVBC. “But, what will not change is the staff that they get to see when they come in to donate, because we are taking them from the next door area and moving them over here, and that’s really what people come in for.”

The donation center is on track to open this summer.