ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center is worried about having enough supply for the Memorial Day weekend.

They said that holiday weekends typically have high blood usage due to traumas and more people traveling. The center missed its March goal by 300 units of blood, and by 215 units in April.

RRVBC will stop testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies at the end of June. They have done more than 33,000 tests since August.