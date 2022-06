ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The area’s biggest blood donation center will move into a new home in Downtown Rockford.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold a ribbon cutting Monday morning at its brand new location on Longwood Street. That is just next door from where it is now on 6th Street. The 8,700 square foot facility will include private rooms for donors.

Administrative offices and the blood lab will remain at the 6th Street location.