Rockford blood center needs 700 donors a week to supply 10 regional hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center says it is in need of donors during a slow period following the holidays.

The push for blood donations also comes during National Blood Donor Month.

RRVBC CEO Heidi Ogibene says the need for donated blood never stops.

“If something happens in our community where we’re required to have blood, an emergency, a trauma, an accident, that type of thing, we need to have blood on the shelves. We can’t wait to stock the shelves after it happens. So, we want to be ready and be prepared for anything that were to happen,” she said.

Blood donated to the RRVBC stays in the local area, Ogibene said. The blood center needs to see 700 donors a week to supply 10 regional hospitals.

MORE HEADLINES: