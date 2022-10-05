ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blood from the stateline is heading down to some of the regions hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

Rock River Valley Blood Center is sending 25 pints to Southwest Florida. However, blood supplies for the Rockford area will still take priority. Administrators said that blood donations have dramatically slowed in recent months, with them describing it as historic lows.

Blood collection organizations nationwide had only 1-2 days’ worth of blood supply heading into the storm. They hope to have the ability to send more to Florida, but donors are needed.

“This is our opportunity. You know, you hear on the news all the time about send a donation, you can help with this, send some money,” said Heidi Ognibene, chief operating officer of Rock River Valley Blood Center. “Well, this is something you cannot have to do in your pocketbook. Roll up your sleeve and give a donation and you’re actually going to save up to three peoples’ lives.”

Those interested in giving blood will have to make an appointment. Find a list of ways to donate below:

American Red Cross: www.redcrossblood.org; 1.800.RED CROSS (800-733-2767)