Rockford boat launch gets makeover thanks to State grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth Sportscore One will receive the largest portion of the State’s Boat Access Area Development grant, Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Thursday.

The Boat Access Area Development Program provides financial assistance to local government agencies for the acquisition, construction, and expansion or rehabilitation of public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois’ lakes and rivers.

The Rockford Park District will receive $200,000 for the repaving and restriping of the Sportscore One parking lot and boat stalls; install light poles and LED fixtures for the parking area, and painting of the restroom building interior and exterior. The project will also install a new water supply pressure tank, vanities, accessible drinking fountain, and LED lights for the restrooms.

Sportscore One is located at 1288 Elmwood Rd.

“I’m excited that the Rockford Park District will be receiving this grant allocation from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This money will be used not only to revitalize our riverfront-but also increase the footprint of Rockford’s downtown – which helps our small businesses in the area,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).

In total, $721,500 will be awarded to communities across the state.