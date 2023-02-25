ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Booklovers took to the streets of Rockford on Saturday for a bookstore crawl.

Five independent stores came together to host a day of sales, raffles and giveaways.

“We though it would be really fun to check out some of the used books, because we love books,” said Peggy Erickson.

Erickson and John Rap took the drive from Rockton to Rockford on Saturday to check out some books. The first ever in the “Bookstore Crawl” offered special discounts at five resell bookstores around the city.

Rap and Erickson said that this was the perfect time to find some “new-to-them” books, calling it a treasure hunt because you never know what you will find.

“Lots of the chance to find books that might not be listed online, and they are trying to find and can’t find,” Rap said. “But otherwise, just to explore and find something I didn’t know about. You might have an idea of something you’re looking for, but just let your eye fall on something you wouldn’t have seen otherwise. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Nick Naruth, owner of The Toad Hall Books and Records, said that this was a fun way for people to get out and explore local bookstores.

“You know, my store is obviously records and comic books,” Naruth said. “May’s sells new books, they’re the only one of us that sells brand new material. So, we all have different flavors, and I think checking them all out will benefit anyone who’s into this kind of stuff.”

Rap and Erickson hope that this will inspire others to love books as much as they do.

“And I just ran across some authors I used to read as a kid and it just brings back great memories,” Erickson said. “I hope that these book stores can continue.”