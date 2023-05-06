ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the biggest festivals in Illinois went down in the “Forest City” on Saturday.

The “Don Carter Derby Party” hosts hundreds of horse racing fans every year. It all takes place at Shooters Bar & Grill, as well as at Don Carter Lanes.

Food trucks were lined up, with plenty of specialty drinks and live music to enjoy.

There were also Kentucky Derby hats being sold and plenty of people to enjoy the annual race with.

“It’s Kentucky Derby party. It’s huge, we have it every year,” said Jamey Funk, general manager of Don Carter Lanes. “It’s always on the first Saturday of May. It gets really, really, really busy.”

There was also the opportunity to bet on the race for those hoping that they are lucky enough to pick the winning horse.