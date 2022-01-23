Rockford bowls for a cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organizations asked people to lace up their bowling shoes to help a cause that assists teens in the Rockford region.

Dozens of people went to bowl some strikes for The Kendall Sherman Foundation at The Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale N. Blvd. Organizers said that the goal was to raise money that will help their asthma awareness foundation.

They help to bring awareness on inhaler use and train people on how to use one in case of an emergency.

“We’re just really excited to be back with our community and serve our community, and we’re really excited to see where we’re going to go in this next year,” said Jon Jaworowski, CCO of The Kendel Sherman Foundation.

The group plans on hosting a community health and safety fair this summer.