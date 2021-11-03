Rockford boy jumps out second-floor window into arms of good Samaritan to escape house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A boy jumped out a second-floor window to escape from a house fire on Pepper Drive on Wednesday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to a home in the 5200 block of Pepper Drive to find heavy flames billowing out the front of the house.

The homeowner said two teenage boys were home when the fire started. The older brother tried to put the fire out using water from the sink, and then went out to get a garden hose when he realized his younger brother was still inside, the homeowner said.

A passing neighbor was able to convince the younger boy to jump out the window for safety.

“The older brother was outside already, and the flames were billowing out of the house upstairs,” said Ray Richmond. “I noticed there was another young boy in the window up at the top. We convinced him to jump down onto me so that he didn’t have to go back down, because at the bottom level there were flames already.”

Richmond said he was in the right place at the right time and did what he hoped others would do for his kids.

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The loss to the home was estimated at $200,000 and the cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.